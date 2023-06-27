MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A burglar was caught sleeping on the job Monday night, according to a release from Mobile Police.

Police said they responded to a burglary complaint at a home on Lyons Street at about 10:20 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the suspect asleep.

Police arrested the cat-napping burglar, who could face some stiff penalties if later convicted of the alleged break-in.

Burglary in the first degree in Alabama is a Class A felony and carries a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Burglary in the second degree is punishable with a prison sentence of two to 20 years. And burglary in the third degree can carry a prison term from one year and one day to 10 years.