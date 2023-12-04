MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Burger King employee was arrested after allegedly stealing a customer’s credit card and making unauthorized purchases.

A news release from the Mobile Police Department said officers were called to the Government Boulevard Burger King restaurant Thursday at noon for a report of property theft.

Officers arrived and found that an employee had gotten a customer’s credit card while they were eating and made unapproved purchases on the card, according to the MPD.

Shawanna Williams, 20, of Mobile, was arrested in connection to the crime.

Anyone with suspicious credit card charges who dined at this restaurant can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: 20 minors arrested at Mobile bar for underage drinking, owner speaks out