Bullet holes in homes across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bullet holes riddle homes across Mobile the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Between 12:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, residents at four homes across Mobile called police to report shootings. Early Monday morning, another shooting at a home.

Police arrived at the 1400 block of East Street on Saturday around 12:20 a.m. They found bullet holes in a home.

Thirty-four minutes later, Police were at the 160 block of Wormeley Drive. More bullet holes in a home.

Then at 2:30 a.m., police arrived at the 200 block of Wells Avenue, where two homes were struck with gunfire.

These updates come from Mobile Police’s weekend recap news release. All three of these items end the same: “No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Mobile Police were again on the scene of a shooting, this time at the 1300 block of Linwood Drive. A home and a car had been shot.

Again, the release reads: “No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.”