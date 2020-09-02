Mobile buildings to be lit up red tonight to call attention for ailing live events industry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Buildings around Mobile are lighting up red to call attention to the deep financial plight of the Live Event Industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 1,500 buildings across North America will be lit in red to help raise public awareness about the live events industry, which is on Red Alert for its very survival and create congressional pressure to act now.

Among the participating buildings in Mobile are the Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Gulfquest Museum, The Steeple, Alabama Music Box and The Merry Widow.

It is estimated that 96% or as many as 12 million people in the live events industry are currently unemployed, furloughed, or have lost up to 90% of their income, and the world’s largest concert promoters have reported a 98% loss of revenue since the start of the pandemic.

The North American event comes on the heels of the Aug. 11 event #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day of Action when more than 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the Live Events Industry there.

