Buffet now allowed in Alabama but not all will resume buffet service

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Buffet dining is back in Alabama but not everyone is comfortable with it. Recent changes to the state’s safer at home order allows restaurants to serve food buffet-style with new restrictions. As Chad Petri reports, it won’t work for everyone.

One of the biggest changes you’ll see at this restaurant is the name change. They’re now the Barnyard Cafeteria because the word buffet has too much baggage.

“There is a stigma with the word “buffet” so we switched from Barnyard buffet to Barnyard Cafeteria to make sure people know we’re safe,” said General Manager JJ Nelson. Now servers gather food for customers from what was the buffet and fill plates cafeteria-style. New safer at home orders allow buffet service to resume if there’s a staff member at each food and drink station but Nelson says it won’t work for them.

“Since I personally don’t feel comfortable sharing utensils with other people and I know a lot of my customers feel that way, I think it’s a step in the wrong direction right now,” said Nelson. Nelson says the last several months have been a struggle, one of the biggest losses is the after-church crowd.

“Sundays were always our thing, before COVID we always had at least 500 after Church it was the place to be, people would sit and read Bible verses for hours and since COVID that’s who we miss the most,” said Nelson. They’re not the only ones hesitant to return to buffet service. Bangkok Thai in Mobile completely closed its buffet service at the start of pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

