MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected of shooting into the door of a Mobile bar, hitting an employee, turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, according to Mobile Police.
Mobile Police said they identified Elijah McCarty, 22, as a subject during their investigation of the July 15 shooting that put one bar worker in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police responded to Bubble Lounge at 3 a.m. Friday about shots fired. Police said a male suspect was denied access to the bar. That’s when the suspect shot into a door, according to police.
