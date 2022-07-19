MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected of shooting into the door of a Mobile bar, hitting an employee, turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile Police said they identified Elijah McCarty, 22, as a subject during their investigation of the July 15 shooting that put one bar worker in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to Bubble Lounge at 3 a.m. Friday about shots fired. Police said a male suspect was denied access to the bar. That’s when the suspect shot into a door, according to police.