Bubba Thompson to host free community event Saturday at Starlight Stables

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native and former McGill-Toolen standout Bubba Thompson plays in the Texas Rangers organization, but he’s back home for the holidays.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, Thompson along with South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert and Delta State receiver Trey Robertson will host a free community event.

The event will be at Starlight Stables in Grand Bay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free “reindeer” and pony rides. Guests can take photos with Santa in his sleigh. Snacks will also be provided. Starlight Stables is located at 11635 Dick Turner Road in Grand Bay.

