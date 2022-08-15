MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to posts made by Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Middle School on Facebook, both schools sent their students home early due to a power outage.

Bryant High School announced the outage about an hour before Booth Elementary School. Bryant student drivers were dismissed and buses took bus riders home. Car riders were asked to be picked up as soon as possible.

Booth Elementary bus riders were sent home around noon with car riders being as to be picked up as soon as possible. The car riders were said to begin dismissal at 12:15 p.m.

According to both schools, Alabama Power is working to restore the power but they do not know what time it will be back up.