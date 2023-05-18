MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For students who decide college isn’t for them, Mobile County Public School System has a program to help.

The Bryant Career Technical Center jumpstarts students’ careers before they even graduate high school.

“If you walk across the stage and you don’t have a skill, it’s hard to make money,” said Principal of the center, Bill Meredith. “So that’s where we’re at and what we try to address here on a daily basis…What can you actually do that somebody is going to pay you?”

The technical center offers 12 programs. Everything from welding, cosmetology, automotive and aircraft mechanics.

Meredith says their students have gotten jobs out of high school at companies like Airbus and Alabama Power.

“The economy is on fire and we have people calling here all the time asking to hire students,” said Meredith. “So we’re here to prepare and fill the needs that Mobile has right now.”

280 students in Mobile County graduated from the program last spring.

Mobile County Public School System says the Class of 2022 earned roughly 7,500 career credentials to help launch their opportunities in the workforce after high school.

