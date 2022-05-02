MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called once again to Sollie Road after a brush fire rekindled. The brush fire, which started Sunday night, rekindles Monday morning.

Firefighters were initially called to Sollie Road Sunday, May 1 near Charleston Apartment homes for a possible brush fire. Firefighters contained the two wood fires, which were a threat to the nearby apartment complex.

On Monday, May 2, firefighters were called to the same area after the fire rekindled. Mobile Fire-Rescue was able to put out the fire with the help of Theodore-Dawes Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama Forestry and Mobile Police.

Alabama Forestry believes about five acres were burned during the brush fire. The rekindled fire did not pose any threat to nearby residents, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.