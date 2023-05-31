MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After weeks on the run, the Mobile Police Department arrested Deanta Dubose, 19, and his brother, Jamarcus Dubose Wednesday afternoon. Both brothers face two counts of first degree robbery.

Both of the brothers were also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

The Mobile Police Department was asking for the public to help locate them, but wouldn’t release many details. One of the brothers is facing an attempted murder charge for a gas station shooting in March that left one dead and two others injured.

Mobile Police say Deanta is accused of shooting and injuring a 20-year-old man at the Quick Stop Gas Station on March 11.

That shooting left 19-year-old Willie Thomas, Jr. dead and two others injured.

Deanta Dubose was picked up on warrants for attempted murder, carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful entering and breaking a vehicle, attempting to elude and two counts of first degree robbery.

His brother, Jamarcus, was arrested on warrants for driving with a suspended license, domestic violence, two counts of first degree robbery, and attempting to elude.

Both brothers will be in court Friday morning for a bond hearing.