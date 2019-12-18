Brother of Satsuma murder suspect accused of stealing from victim after shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A not guilty plea Wednesday morning after a grand jury indicted Michael Fletcher on a murder charge recently. Michael Fletcher is accused of shooting and killing David Beck-Shank. In February of this year, authorities say the young man from Baldwin County was shot following a fight at a party in Mobile County.

We’re also learning the state also is charging the suspect’s brother, Terry Fletcher with theft for allegedly stealing cash, a cell phone and marijuana from the victim after he was shot and killed. The state wants him held without bond. They say Terry Fletcher was already out on bond from charges in Baldwin County when he was Arrest for allegedly stealing from the murder victim.

A defense attorney said in court Terry Fletcher had nothing to do with the murder and claimed he was looking for contact information to get a hold of the victim’s family or authorities.

Michael Fletcher remains held without bond in Mobile Metro Jail. A hearing to issue a bond amount will be held in the new year.

