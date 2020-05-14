Brookley firm closing at end of month

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies closing due to coronavirus impact on airline business

An aerospace business in Mobile will close at the end of the month, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies has operated at the Brookley Aeroplex since 1999, originally as Star Aviation.

The company produces integrated in-flight entertainment systems for commercial aircraft. The airline industry has been hammered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

About 80 people will lose their jobs in Mobile. About 800 jobs are being eliminated across the company, including 100 in St. Augustine, Florida.

The last day of manufacturing will be Friday May 29th.

