MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the next several months, the City of Mobile will be making plans for a 98-acre park along the Mobile Bay, near Brookley Aeroplex.

A workshop was held Tuesday evening, allowing the community to have input on what “Brookley by the Bay” should be.

Although it’s very early in the planning stages, Deputy Executive Director of Public Works Shonnda Smith says officials want “Brookley by the Bay” to be a regional park for people both far and near to visit.

As far as ideas from the community as to what “Brookley by the Bay” should be, Smith said the community pitched several different ideas.

“People are asking for beaches, people are asking for piers,” said Smith. “The real part is actually doing the

assessment on the area as well to manage those expectations of what can actually go there and stay there. It’s things we want but is it going to stay there? If we get a big storm will it be able to stay there, or will we be fixing it every time a storm comes?”

If you could not attend Tuesday’s workshop, the City of Mobile will be hosting additional workshops on “Brookley by the Bay” in the coming weeks, where community engagement will be accepted.

If you would like to reach out to the “Brookley by the Bay” team, you are asked to email brookleybythebay@cityofmobile.