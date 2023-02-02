MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile city leaders revealed their master plan for ‘Brookley by the Bay’ at a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Community members got the first chance to see the renderings of the future park. The public meeting took place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center on Belfast Street in Mobile.

According to the City’s Deputy Executive Director of Public Works, Shonnda Smith, the current design for the space brings together the most popular parts of previous designs including beach access, boardwalks, disc golf, and a dog park. Smith estimates the project will cost about 25 million dollars.

“So it’s city money, definitely going to have to apply for grants,” said Smith. “There’s a possibility of public-private partnership. So we’re looking at all of the different options because the goal is, and I’ve heard people say this, can we have this in our lifetime? So I want to make sure that, you know, we actually get to participate in what we put together.”

On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, you’re invited to take a tour of the future park site. There will be two tours that morning. The first is at 9 a.m. and the second takes place at 10:30 a.m. The tours take off from the future park site located at 254 Old Bay Front Drive. CLICK HERE to register for a tour.

There’s no word about how long construction could take, but Smith expects to better know about the timeline after the total cost is finalized.

For more information about Brookley by the Bay CLICK HERE.