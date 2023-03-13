The master plan for a new park on Mobile Bay has been released by officials with the City of Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The master plan for a new park on Mobile Bay has been released by officials with the City of Mobile.

Brookley by the Bay, a 98-acre waterfront park, was created by SCAPE, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol, Thompson Engineering and the City of Mobile.

A news release about the park said, “The final plan presents a collective vision for Brookley by the Bay, guided by input from community members, local stakeholder organizations, and project partners. The park will be an integral part of Mobile’s continued growth, provide waterfront access to residents, and showcase some of the city’s most cherished natural resources.”

The master plan includes an amphitheater, kayak rentals, beach volleyball, a fenced dog run, picnic areas, disc golf and more.