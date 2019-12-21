Broken vehicle windows causing concern in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police are investigating after at least two vehicles had their windows broken this week. One incident that’s been shared hundreds of times on Facebook apparently happened Thursday night.

Will Stewart says his father was taking family members to see Christmas lights Thursday evening when something hit their rear vehicle window, breaking it apart. This happened near the Saraland Water Department. No one was hurt and it’s not clear what hit their car.

“He pulled over down the road and saw the back windshield was shattered but there was a small hole in the windshield,” said Will Stewart in a Facebook Message to News 5. His post has been shared hundreds of times.

Saraland Police say they investigated two cases of broken windows in a short period of time and there was no evidence a firearm was used.