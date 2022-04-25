MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced that Broad Street will be closed from the roundabout on Canal Street to Government Street starting Monday, April 25. The street closure is due to changing and replacing underground utilities, adding new curbs, ramps and drainage features to the area.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 25, and remain closed for several months as the work continues. During the closure, drivers will use Washington Avenue as a detour from Government St. to Canal St. Numerous signs will guide drivers through the detour while the road is closed.

For the latest information on the Revitalizing Broad Street construction project click here. The project page is the fastest way to get updates on the Broad Street construction and the impact it will have on the road.