Broad St. in Mobile to shut down Monday for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The intersection between Broad Street from St. Louis Street through the Congress Street will temporarily close Monday, June 15, through Sunday, June 28.

The City of Mobile says the 13-day closure is for crews installing a new water main, sanitary sewer, and storm drainage.

N. Broad Street traffic will be detoured to Washington Avenue using St. Louis Street and Lyons Street.

The following streets will be utilized for the detour:

St. Louis Street

N. Washington Avenue

Lyons Street

The speed limit will be set to 25 MPH through the work zone.

