Brittney Wood’s mom waiting for answers from latest search

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office searched an abandoned trailer on Ramsey Boulevard in Grand Bay, Brittney Wood’s mother stood by, watching.

“At this point, we believe Brittney Wood is no longer alive. We just hope she’s here and we can bring her home,” said her mother, Chessie Wood.

According to Mobile Police, a tip came in after a new age-progression photo of Wood was released last week. Wood originally went missing in 2012.

Following up on the lead, MCSO got a search warrant for the property. Crews were out until the weather paused the search Monday. They came back out Tuesday morning to continue the investigation.

“I’ll be here until they totally clear the scene,” said Chessie.

For eight years, Brittney’s mom has been searching, following every lead, hoping for answers. “Everybody believes we are doing the searches for the family. We are doing these searches for her daughter. She’s 10 now, she wants her mommy,” she explained.

Last week, a glimmer of hope after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the age-progressed photo of Brittney, putting a spotlight back on the case.

“When we got that picture, we were hoping that it would generate something, we never thought it would generate a very important lead, and that lead seems very legit,” said Chessie.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms the property was occupied by a friend of a person of interest in the missing Mobile mother’s disappearance.

“Our biggest question here was what would she be doing here? What brought Brittney here? When we found out there was a connection to her and the uncle, that’s what kept us up all night. We believe, after that, we believe the chances of her being here skyrocketed,” said Chessie.

Brittney’s mother is waiting, and holding out hope.

“We’ve been here before. One of the reasons we want her found, is because we cannot doing this for the next decade. There’s many reasons we want her found, but we are tired as a family. Don’t mean we’re going to give up. We will never give up. We hope she’s here so we can put her to peace,” said Chessie.

The sheriff’s office says they will search this area until they are satisfied.

