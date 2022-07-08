MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the 2021 shooting of a 42-year-old man outside his home on Bristol Court.

Kendale R. Miller, 23, was Thursday, according to the Mobile County Metro Jail website. The victim was shot after confronting Miller, who was “unlawfully rummaging through his vehicle,” according to a release from the MPD in 2021. According to previous reports, the victim sustained a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.”

Deputies were sent to the 1100 Block of Bristol Court on September 20, 2021 at around 6 a.m. after reports of several car burglaries. That’s when they found the 42-year-old shot in the knee.

The MPD released a $10,000 reward “to the person who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the Bristol Court shooting,” back in October 2021.

Miller has been charged with the following from the September 20 incident:

2nd-degree assault

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

He also been charged with the following from an October 18 incident:

1st-degree assault

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Miller is also charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of 2nd-degree assault from a November 16 incident.