Bringing in the New Year with Moonpie over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moonpie over Mobile has announced its schedule for New Year’s Eve.

8:00

Food trucks around Bienville Square (weather permitting)

Resolution Wall at the corner of St. Joseph and St. Francis streets (Leave your hopes and dreams for 2020!)

Music in the Riverview Hotel Courtyard

Roaring 20s Costume Contest – gather in the Riverview Hotel Courtyard between 8:00 and 8:30 for judging. Join the Second Line Parade to the Main Stage where the winners will be announced. Prizes for top three costumes include a night at the Battle House Hotel, a gift certificate to the Urban Emporium and tickets to the Crescent Theater.

8:30 Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie in the courtyard of the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel.

9:00 Second Line Parade from the Riverview Courtyard to the main stage, led by the Port City Second Liners. The public is encouraged to join in!

9:25 Remarks from Mayor Stimpson, Councilman Fred Richardson, Sponsor

9:30 Opening Act: ISING

11:00 Headliner: Collective Soul

Midnight MoonPie Drops, Fireworks and Laser Light Show

LATEST STORIES: