MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bright Academy is hosting a benefit golf tournament to raise funds for student scholarships at the Spring Hill Golf Course March 18, according to a release.

The event will begin at noon and it will be a four person scramble. You can register online or call 251-525-9105.

The cost is $100 per person. The event will include:

awards for top teams

raffle prizes

putting contest

meals included

green and cart fees

beverages available for purchase

All proceeds from this event will benefit the students at Bright Academy.

“Bright Academy is an independent school providing excellent education to bright students who have dyslexia and/or specific learning struggles,” reads the release. “We admit students with average to above average intelligence who have been diagnosed with a language learning difference such as Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, or Dyscalculia. Our mission is accomplished by creating a multi-sensory, whole-child approach to education in a small group setting.”