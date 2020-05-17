Brief downpours in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Fraud Fighters is our monthly look at scams and what you can do to fight them. May is Military Appreciation Month, a time to honor the sacrifices of our active-duty military and veterans. They are targets for scammers just like everyone else. Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama joined us over Zoom in a pre-recorded interview to talk about what sort of scams targeting the military they have been seeing.

Jamie Harding, AARP Alabama: one thing we want to point out to folks is, unfortunately, veterans and active-duty military are targeted at a higher rate than civilians for scams and fraud. That's a terrible thing but we need to be aware of it. One of the things we are seeing specifically in regards to the pandemic is a TRICARE scam. All the veterans out there know what TRICARE is, their healthcare. They're telling us scammers are offering free Coronavirus test kits in exchange for a beneficiary's information. Social security numbers, bank information, anything they can steal in order to get ahold of your money or your benefits.