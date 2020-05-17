MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is something we haven’t seen in a long time: heavy rain. We caught this video in the parking lot of Pathway Church on Moffett Road in west Mobile near Semmes. A thunderclap could be heard from inside the church sanctuary during the early service.
We came outside to watching a short-lived but powerful storm drop gallons of rain on the parking lot. It’s not enough to lift the drought conditions but it helps.
LATEST STORIES
- Blue Angels pilot captures awesome cockpit video during Chicago flyover
- Small free libraries offering solace amid virus shutdowns
- Some Alabama churches slowly return to in-person services with restrictions
- Rainy Sunday, Warm week ahead
- Brief downpours in Mobile County