Brief downpours in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is something we haven’t seen in a long time: heavy rain. We caught this video in the parking lot of Pathway Church on Moffett Road in west Mobile near Semmes. A thunderclap could be heard from inside the church sanctuary during the early service.

We came outside to watching a short-lived but powerful storm drop gallons of rain on the parking lot. It’s not enough to lift the drought conditions but it helps.

