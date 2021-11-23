Bridge Builder Classic set to bring a new HBCU basketball experience to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile will host the inaugural Bridge Builder Classic on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center.

The exhibition game, created to enhance exposure for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and highlight the roles that HBCUs play in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders, will serve as the “ultimate HBCU basketball experience” in the city of Mobile, a press release about the event states.

“With the inception of the Gulf Coast Challenge and Bridge Builder Classic, the city of Mobile is quickly becoming recognized as the ‘Home of HBCU Events.’ We anticipate that the Bridge Builder Classic will become the premier showcase of the HBCU talent housed within Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Basketball,” Kevin Ball, managing partner of the Bridge Builder Classic, said in a press release.

The HBCU basketball experience will feature regional SWAC teams including Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Grambling State University and Bethune-Cookman University. The event will also feature several Alabama high school teams including Williamson High School (Mobile), C.F. Vigor High School (Prichard), Mattie T. Blount High School (Prichard), George W. Carver High School (Montgomery), Jess Lanier High School (Bessemer), and John L. Leflore High School (Mobile).

Ball says the Bridge Builder Classic is unique because it will showcase local high school teams on the same day and floor as collegiate teams, allowing high school players to be exposed to the collegiate atmosphere and programs.

Tentative Schedule

High School Games

10 a.m.: Williamson Mobile County High School vs C.F. Vigor High School

Noon: Mattie Blount High School vs George W. Carver High School

2 p.m.: Jess Lanier High School vs John L. Leflore High School

College Games

5 p.m.: Jackson State University vs Grambling State University

7 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman University vs Alabama State University