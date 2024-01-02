MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bridge Builder Classic, featuring basketball programs with historically Black colleges and universities, is set for Jan. 15 at The Mitchell Center.

The event features a full day of high school and college basketball games with the Alabama State Hornets, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball teams, and four local high school teams: LeFlore, Blount, BC Rain and Williamson.

The games will tip off at 11 a.m., with LeFlore taking on Blount. At 1 p.m., BC Rain will face off against Williamson.

The high school games will be followed by the Alabama State and Alabama A&M women’s squads at 4 p.m. before the men’s teams take the court at 6:30 p.m.

The 2024 Bridge Builder Classic will feature two HBCUs and four Mobile-area high schools at The Mitchell Center. (Photo courtesy of Lyvve Now)

Atlanta-based rap group Crime Mob will perform at 6 p.m., and the schools will come together for an HBCU band showcase, drum line battle and drum major showcase.

Single-entry general seating tickets are $20, courtside seating tickets are $55, and Bridge Builder multi-entry pass general seating tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased at The Mitchell Center website,

The Mitchell Center is located at 5950 Old Shell Road.

EVENT LOCATION:

What is the Bridge Builder Classic?

The Bridge Builder Classic is among Mobile events celebrating historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

“We believe in the awareness of the excellence of HBCU experience,” the Bridge Builder Classic website reads. “Bridge Builder Classic’s mission is to invest in the visibility and growing recognition of premier HBCU basketball events in the Gulf Coast region.

“Focusing on providing exposure to featured historical collegiate institutions, our events will connect both high school and college-athletes in atmospheres created to educate, thrive and infuse the camaraderie of team sports in our communities.”

More information on the event can be found at the Bridge Builder Classic website.