MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Lego artists will be able to show off their work in September at the first Mobile Brick Convention, according to event founder Greyson Riley.

Riley said in a release Wednesday that the convention will be held at the Mobile Civic Center on Sept. 9 and 10. The event, the first of its kind in the area, will feature displays from local Lego builders and vendors, among other activities.

Mobile Brick Convention is one of 11 upcoming events Brick Convention has scheduled through the rest of 2023, the convention’s site says.

The event supports Creations for Charity, a nonprofit group that uses proceeds from selling custom Lego builds to “buy new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays”, according to the group’s website. Founded in 2009, they raised more than $25,000 in 2022, the charity said.

Tickets can be purchased online through the convention’s website or at the door.