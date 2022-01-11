Brett Favre visiting Mobile for this year’s Senior Bowl reunion fundraiser

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NFL hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre is making a special appearance in Mobile for this year’s 2022 Senior Bowl.

Favre is partnering with special spectators, an organization that gives seriously-ill children and their families VIP access to college football game day experiences.

Favre is this year’s featured guest. In a Facebook post, Favre encouraged all of his fans to come join him at Moe’s Original BBQ in downtown Mobile.

Half of the net proceeds from the Reese senior bowl reunion will go to those at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

The fundraising event will be held Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ at 701 Spring Hill Ave. in downtown Mobile.

For more information, click here.