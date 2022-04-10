MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Office said that detectives are investigating a possible kidnapping that took place on Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Marlene French was last seen with Dominique Thornton Sunday morning around 9 a.m. Early investigations revealed that French, 50, was physically assaulted by Thornton, her boyfriend, and then forced into a grey 2020 Nissan Altima. Officers say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211.

