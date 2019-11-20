UPDATE: Mobile hazmat crew at scene of sodium hydroxide spill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hazmat team has responded to a chemical spill near the intersection of Addsco Road and Dunlap Drive.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there is a single overturned vehicle that reportedly was carrying approximately 800 gallons of sodium hydroxide solution. There is an unknown amount of fluid leaking at this time.

A third-party cleanup crew was on site dealing with the spill. MFRD was on standby.

One patient was transported from the scene to a hospital with unknown injuries.

