BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirm armed robbery outside of Mobile gas station

UPDATE (9:30 am) — Mobile police confirm an armed robbery took place outside of the gas station. We are waiting for another update.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating activity reported near a Brinks security truck parked at a gas station. It’s happening at the Chevron station on Higgins Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. This is an active scene.

