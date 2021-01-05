BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirm armed robbery outside of Mobile gas station

UPDATE (9:30 am) — Mobile police confirm an armed robbery took place outside of the gas station. We are waiting for another update.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating activity reported near a Brinks security truck parked at a gas station. It’s happening at the Chevron station on Higgins Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. This is an active scene.
