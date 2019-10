Mobile County (WKRG) — Prichard Police Chief confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation of a shooting on I-165 near I-65 interchange. The chief also stated that a woman had been wounded from a gunshot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

News 5 team on scene states bullet holes can be seen in the car.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Prichard Police department with their investigation.

WKRG News 5 is on the scene. Stay Tuned for more details.