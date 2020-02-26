UPDATE: Plane lands on its belly at Brookley Field, no one injured

Update 9:47 a.m. — Mobile Airport Authority’s President, Chris Curry, states the pilot was able to land the Bonanza plane, but unable to get the landing gear down due to electrical failure. One pilot onboard, and no injuries were reported.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A plane has landed on its belly at Mobile’s Brookley Field. We are not sure if the plane was a commercial or private flight.
News 5 is on the scene, and have received information that there are no injuries.
This story is developing.
