UPDATE: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to speak about deadly domestic-related shooting near downtown

UPDATE (7:43 p.m.) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson plans to makes comments on the deadly domestic-related shooting that happened at St. Anthony and Warren streets at about 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE (7:08 p.m.) — Police say they are looking for Anthony Orr, in connection to the shooting. According to jail records, Orr has been arrested for domestic violence in the past.

Mobile Police need the public’s help finding him. If you know anything about Orr’s whereabouts, call (251) 208-7211.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was shot and killed near downtown Mobile, according to police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Anthony and Warren around 6:10 p.m.

Police say this is domestic related. One adult male victim was shot and has died from his injury and one other victim was also shot and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

This is a breaking story, we have a crew headed to the scene and will update you as soon as we have more information.

