BREAKING: Mother charged after officials say child had broken bones

PRICHARD, Ala (WKRG) — 36-year-old Ardenesa O’Neal is charged with endangering a child.

Prichard Police say neighbors heard a baby crying inside a nearby home. When officers arrived they called for the Child Advocacy Center detective. The seven-month-old baby was found crying and taken to USA Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

The baby was examined and it was determined she had multiple fractures and some of the injuries were already starting to heal.

O’Neal was arrested and charged with endangering a child. Police say those charges could be upgraded pending further investigation.

