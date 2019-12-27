BREAKING: Mobile police respond to reports of a shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Azalea Pointe Apartments on Azalea Road.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at 4:20 a.m., according to the Mobile County crime map. The crime map lists this as an assault.

When our News 5 crew arrived on the scene, the victim was speaking to officers pointing out where he had been shot. He was treated on the scene. His injuries did not seem to be serious.

We’re working to learn more from police about what happened and any suspect information.

