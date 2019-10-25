UPDATE: Mobile County homicide victim identified

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead on Oyler Road as Johnny Clark Soekhies.

The sheriff’s office says they are still working to determine the cause of death.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or you may report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/



ORIGINAL STORY — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in West Mobile.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene on Oyler Road. That’s just off Jeff Hamilton Road.