BREAKING: Mobile Chief of Police tests positive for COVID-19

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, Chief Lawrence Battiste has tested for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine.

The chief is expected to return to work this week.

