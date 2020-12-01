BREAKING: Mobile Chief of Police tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- The need is greater now than ever. Hundreds more local families need help this Christmas season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many events have been canceled, but the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive is not one of them. In fact we are kicking into an even higher gear with help from local bikers.

The Caballeros Acero Riding Club has teamed up with the WKRG.com Biker Dad Blog, WKRG's Magical Christmas Toy Drive and the Salvation Army for the Magical Christmas Toy Run as part of this year's effort. Bikers will gather in Tillman's Corner behind the KFC on Saturday. Kickstands Up at 2pm to ride the toys to the Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse at the Shoppes at Bel Air mall.