BREAKING: Mobile County missing toddlers found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE (11:45 am) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms James Carl Caballero has been taken into custody. The children are safe.

UPDATE (10:50 am) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, is at a location on Magnolia Road in Irvington, AL where they believe James Carl Caballero is located with the two missing toddlers.

UPDATE (8:29 am) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released more information on James Carl Caballero. Investigators say Caballero is armed and dangerous. Caballero also doesn’t have custody of the children.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for two children last seen Wednesday night in Irvington. Investigators say 2-year-old Kevin Lucas Caballero and 1-year-old Annalise Marie Caballero could be traveling with James Carl Caballero in a gray Hyundai. If you have any information about their location, please call 911 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Kevin Caballero