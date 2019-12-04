BREAKING: Last crewman found dead after shrimp boat accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sources say the body of missing shrimp boat crewman Anthony Conway has been found west of Dauphin Island.

ALEA Marine Patrol confirms his body was found shortly before noon on Dauphin Island about two miles west of where the main road ends. Conway was identified by his clothing as well as the drivers license that was on him.

The Alabama Marine Resources Division worked the recovery.

The accident happened last week where three men were aboard “The Chief” when it capsized near Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay Friday morning. The captain of the vessel, Woody Jones, survived. The body of one of the crewmen Mike Pitts was recovered later Friday. The search continued for the remaining crewmember Anthony Conway whose body was found Wednesday afternoon.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the victims of the accident.

