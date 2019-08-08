BREAKING: Shots fired at MPD officers, suspect barricaded inside home

UPDATE (7:00 P.M.) – Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says the barricaded suspect is Johnny Vail. A second suspect was shot and transported to University Hospital. The Chief says shots were fired at officers, and one officer returned fire. No officers have been injured.

The chief said Vail was involved in the 2015 Christmas at the Wynnsong Theater on Schillinger Road, which is now the AMC.

Johnny Vail booking photo from June 2017

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a large police presence in the RV Taylor community on South Ann Street for a possible barricade situation. Police have surrounded a unit in the cul-de-sac off Ann Street.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard shots fired and shortly after, police arrived. Police told them to get across the street and to get somewhere safe.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 20-year-old man was shot. MFRD says he was treated for a life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story.