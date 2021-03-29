BREAKING: Up to five people shot overnight, police block off Bel Air Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As many as five people were shot on Bel Air Blvd. in what police describe as an early morning shootout.

Bel Air Blvd. reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m. after being closed for more than two hours.

At least 40 evidence markers were seen between the Cottage Hill intersection and the entrance to the Shoppes at Bel Air. According to an officer on the scene, not all of the victims may have been shot at this location.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information. Watch WKRG News 5 This Morning for live coverage.