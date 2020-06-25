UPDATE: Construction worker hit, killed on I-65 identified

UPDATE (9:41 AM) — Troopers with ALEA have identified the man killed while working in a construction zone early Thursday morning.

Troopers say 58-year-old Terry Lee Smith was killed while working in the construction zone. ALEA says Smith stepped out into traffic when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota Camry. Troopers say the reasons he stepped out into traffic are still under investigation.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, Smith was not an ALDOT employee, he was a contractor employee performing the traffic control during a routine bridge inspection for ALDOT. The accident was not related to the resurfacing job happening on I-65.

ALDOT released this statement:

“Last night, a tragic accident occurred associated with ALDOTs routine inspection services of the West Lee St bridge over Interstate 65. The accident involved a contractor providing traffic control services for ALDOT forces. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and those involved in this terrible accident.” ALDOT

Troopers add they want to remind drivers to take extra caution when traveling through construction zones.

FULL RELEASE FROM ALEA:

MOBILE COUNTY – At approximately 1:32 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I-65 northbound at the 9mm in Mobile County. Terry Lee Smith, 58, of Mobile, AL, was working in a construction zone, when for reasons still under investigation, stepped out into traffic and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry. The Toyota Camry was driven by Nickolas Lamont Cooper, 18, of Chickasaw, AL. Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash. ### Note* Motorists are reminded to take extra caution when traveling through construction zones. Workers in these zones put their lives on the line everyday so that public roadways are maintained and improved for everyone’s safety! ALEA

UPDATE (8:37 AM) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed the person hit and killed on I-65 was a construction worker.

According to troopers, construction crews were out in the area of mile marker 9 cleaning up the construction zone area of signs and cones, when a worker accidentally stepped into a lane of traffic and was hit by a vehicle. A trooper was on scene blocking the construction crew.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and called 911.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed early Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle on I-65 north near mile marker 9 in Prichard.

The accident happened shortly after 2 a.m. in an area where Alabama Department of Transportation crews have been working to repave the road, according to traffic reporter Amanda Devoe.

Emergency crews have cleared the scene.

