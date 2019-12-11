Update: New details in deadly shooting involving Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies

UPDATE (11:01 pm) Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies as 66-year old Terrence Edward White.

Deputies say a concerned neighbor called 911 and that call brought deputies to a home on Lott Road Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Paul Burch, the deputies attempted to talk to White, but White shined a flashlight in the deputies eyes while firing his weapon. No deputies were hit, but they returned fired, killing White.

UPDATE (10:35pm) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms that suspect is deceased. Captain Paul Burch says deputies tried to speak with the suspect, but he opened fire on them. Two to three deputies returned fire killing the suspect. No other injuries reported.

Original Story:

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms a suspect was shot by deputies responding to a call on Lott Road around the 6000 block tonight.

According to deputies, the suspect fired at deputies and was, in turn, shot.

LATEST STORIES: