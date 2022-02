MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police Department officials, a domestic complaint has occurred on the 2200 block of Pratt Drive in Mobile.

Officers on the scene told WKRG News 5 that a man has kidnapped a woman at gunpoint. They said they believe he is in the Pratt Drive and Dauphin Island Parkway area.

A manhunt is underway.

This is a developing story, WKRG News 5 will update when more information is available.