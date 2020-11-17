BREAKING: Alabama State Bureau of Investigation searches a home on St. Nicholas Drive in Eight Mile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on St. Nicholas Drive in Eight Mile Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell WKRG News 5 they received a tip and searched the home in the 5900 block of St Nicholas Drive North shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Numerous law enforcement officers were at the home including the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

SBI has not revealed what they are investigating.

No arrests have made.

This is a developing story.

