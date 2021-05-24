Brazen daylight theft caught on camera at Theodore business

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brazen daylight theft is caught on camera. A business owner in Theodore needs help finding whoever did it.

In this security camera video, we see a man in a pickup truck pull up in the front yard of “The Stone Experts” on Three Notch Road in Theodore. The man carries granite backsplashes one by one into his truck. He nabs six in all before driving away. Owner Jason Irby said his business is less than two months old. He says the warehouse he’s renting just happened to have a working security camera system.

“I’m not mad at you but I am disappointed, from one grown man to another, he knows right from wrong, if he’s done it to me he’s done it to other people,” said Jason Irby. Those stone pieces probably were only worth a few hundred bucks and the pieces could only be used for the job sites they were cut for.

“All the countertops were next to the cheap stuff and I don’t understand, no one is going to use that stuff,” said Irby. He says he hopes someone knows who this is and contacts deputies. He says they believe this happened late Wednesday around five or six after everyone had left for the day.