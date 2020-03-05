Brass knuckles used in Vigor High School fight, 2 arrested

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) says three girls were involved in a fight at Vigor high school Thursday afternoon.

Rena Phillips with MCPSS confirmed two girls were arrested by Prichard Police and the third was taken to the hospital. We are told brass knuckles were used in the fight.

MCPSS is investigating and will discipline the three students according to the district’s code of conduct.

