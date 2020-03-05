PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) says three girls were involved in a fight at Vigor high school
Rena Phillips with MCPSS confirmed two girls were arrested by Prichard Police and the third was taken to the hospital. We are told brass knuckles were used in the fight.
MCPSS is investigating and will discipline the three students according to the district’s code of conduct.
LATEST STORIES:
- A ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is finally happening
- Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary
- ICE Seattle Field Office closed due to possible coronavirus exposure
- Nearly half of 18- to 24-year-olds at risk of not being counted in the census
- Brass knuckles used in Vigor High School fight, 2 arrested