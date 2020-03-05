Brass knuckles used in Vigor High School fight, 2 arrested

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) says three girls were involved in a fight at Vigor high school Thursday afternoon.

Rena Phillips with MCPSS confirmed two girls were arrested by Prichard Police and the third was taken to the hospital. We are told brass knuckles were used in the fight.

MCPSS is investigating and will discipline the three students according to the district’s code of conduct.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories