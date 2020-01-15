Branches installed on Mardi Gras Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile just reported on the completion of the installation of branches on the Mardi Gras Tree.

Our hard-working crew has completed the installation of branches on the City of Mobile’s #MardiGrasTree…ornaments coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jDZeJwfe73 — City of Mobile (@City_of_Mobile) January 15, 2020

According to City of Mobile’s tweet, ornaments are on the way!

