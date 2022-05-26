MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Previous U.S. House of Representative Alabama member Bradley Byrne has been named the president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber.

Byrne will take over this role on June 1, 2022. “After an extensive, nationwide search, we are excited to share that native Mobilian, former state Senator, former Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System, and former Congressman Bradley Byrne will become the next president and CEO of the Mobile Chamber. We had many outstanding applicants for this top-level leadership position, and the committee invested much time and due diligence in finding the next leader of the Mobile Chamber,” said the head of the search committee, Terry Harbin.

In these roles, Byrne will lead over 1,800 Mobile Chamber members in growing the economic competitiveness and free enterprise in southwest Alabama.